tech2 News Staff

Motorola is launching a new smartphone in the Moto One series today — Motorola One Macro. This phone will be a part of the company's One series that includes Moto One Vision(First impressions), Moto One Action and more. The smartphone has no yet been revealed anywhere globally yet.

The launch event will begin at 12.00 pm today.

As per a report by GSMArena, the highlight of the upcoming smartphone is expected to be its 2 MP macro lens. According to the report the smartphone appeared on a Saudi Arabian retail website for a brief period of time.

The smartphone has been already been teased on Flipkart so it will sell on the same e-platform initially.

The majestic beauty of nature encompasses small marvels which we often miss out, let alone capture.

But not anymore. Get ready to have your #KhushiyanMagnified with #Motorola. Unveiling on 9th’October! Register now: https://t.co/7W6tK0belY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 8, 2019

Motorola One Macro: Expected specifications

The smartphone was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The listing revealed that Moto One Macro might be powered by an Helio P60 processor with 2 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The listing also suggested that the smartphone might run on Android Pie.

The GSMArena report also revealed that Motorola One Macro might feature a waterdrop notch display and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Moto One Macro is likely to sport a 6.1-inch display and a 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the report suggests that the smartphone might come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. One of these cameras is expected to be a 2 MP macro lens and the other two might be 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.