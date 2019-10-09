Wednesday, October 09, 2019Back to
Motorola One Macro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is all we know so far

The highlight of Motorola One Macro is expected to be its 2 MP macro lens at the back of the phone.


tech2 News StaffOct 09, 2019 09:02:49 IST

Motorola is launching a new smartphone in the Moto One series today — Motorola One Macro. This phone will be a part of the company's One series that includes Moto One Vision(First impressions), Moto One Action and more. The smartphone has no yet been revealed anywhere globally yet.

The launch event will begin at 12.00 pm today.

As per a report by GSMArena, the highlight of the upcoming smartphone is expected to be its 2 MP macro lens. According to the report the smartphone appeared on a Saudi Arabian retail website for a brief period of time.

The smartphone has been already been teased on Flipkart so it will sell on the same e-platform initially.

Motorola One Macro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is all we know so far

The Motorola One Macro will be a part of Motorola One series that includes Moto One Vision, Moto One Action and more. Image: Motorola

Motorola One Macro: Expected specifications

The smartphone was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The listing revealed that Moto One Macro might be powered by an Helio P60 processor with 2 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The listing also suggested that the smartphone might run on Android Pie.

Moto One Macro is expected to sport a 6.1 inch display with a water drop notch. Image: GSMArena.

The GSMArena report also revealed that Motorola One Macro might feature a waterdrop notch display and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Moto One Macro is likely to sport a 6.1-inch display and a 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the report suggests that the smartphone might come with a triple rear camera setup at the back. One of these cameras is expected to be a 2 MP macro lens and the other two might be 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

