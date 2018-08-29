Having recently launched the notch-bearing P30, Motorola made it clear to the world that it wasn't shying away from the notch and new leaked images reveal that there could be more Motorola phones in the offing that feature a notch, albeit a smaller one.

A random user on Chinese social media platform Weibo today revealed images of a phone with a smaller notch, somewhat similar to Oppo's waterdrop notch that we saw on the Oppo F9 Pro. The red-coloured Motorola phone also features its signature circular camera module at the back along with the Moto dimple below it. One of the images also reveals that the phone comes with dual-SIM support.

The images, however, do seem to raise more questions than providing us with answers.

As per a report by PhoneArena, the images could belong to a variant of the Moto G6 Plus, one that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. But given that we haven't really seen a Motorola smartphone yet in that colour, there's a slim possibility that this could be an entirely new model.

There's also a third image (first image from the right), which reveals a phone with a standard wide notch that seems to have been dubbed "Motorola One". What this could mean is that the global variant of the Motorola P30 will be named Motorola One and will likely arrive without ZUK's ZUI 4.0 skin.

We will have to wait and closely track both phones for more leaks and rumours because as of now, its all quite confusing. One thing is for certain though and that is the fact that Motorola will be launching more smartphones that feature a notch.