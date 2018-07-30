Motorola last year launched the Moto Z2 and the Moto Z2 Play together last year, but in the previous month, it did not unveil the Moto Z3 phone along with the Moto Z3 Play phone, thus paving the way for various rumours.

There have been speculations that the Lenovo-owned firm may introduce the Moto Z3 at an event that is said to be held on 2 August.

Last month a render of the Moto Z3 was leaked which showed that it was nearly identical to the Moto Z3 Play.

According to the report in Android Report, the device is expected to be a Verizon exclusive and also is supposed to be the first phone that can be upgraded to 5G.

The company might announce the Moto Z3 alongside the 5G mod. The report further says that the Moto Z3 might be the company's flagship device and might take the place of the Force edition.

The device can be expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, possibly with a 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

The report confirms one thing that the phone may not be equipped with a shatterproof screen which the Force edition phones have.

A Gizmochina report also stated that Motorola may also unveil two more phones, Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus Android Go phones. As of now, there is no word on the price of the phones.