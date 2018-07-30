Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 16:07 IST

Motorola likely to unveil the Moto Z3 on 2 August with a special 5G mod

Moto Z3 can be expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and possibly with a 6 GB RAM.

Motorola last year launched the Moto Z2 and the Moto Z2 Play together last year, but in the previous month, it did not unveil the Moto Z3 phone along with the Moto Z3 Play phone, thus paving the way for various rumours.

There have been speculations that the Lenovo-owned firm may introduce the Moto Z3 at an event that is said to be held on 2 August.

Last month a render of the Moto Z3 was leaked which showed that it was nearly identical to the Moto Z3 Play.

The Moto Z3 Play comes bundled with the Battery mod in Brazil. Image: Motorola

The Moto Z3 Play comes bundled with the Battery mod in Brazil. Image: Motorola

According to the report in Android Report, the device is expected to be a Verizon exclusive and also is supposed to be the first phone that can be upgraded to 5G.

The company might announce the Moto Z3 alongside the 5G mod. The report further says that the Moto Z3 might be the company's flagship device and might take the place of the Force edition.

The device can be expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, possibly with a 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

The report confirms one thing that the phone may not be equipped with a shatterproof screen which the Force edition phones have.

A Gizmochina report also stated that Motorola may also unveil two more phones, Moto C2 and Moto C2 Plus Android Go phones. As of now, there is no word on the price of the phones.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

Motorola phones

Moto Z3 Play and E5 Play spotted on TENAA with better hardware and more variants

Jul 27, 2018

Flipkart sale

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Heavy discounts on Google Pixel 2, Mi Mix 2, Nokia 5

Jul 16, 2018

Xiaomi Mi TV

Xiaomi hires former Lenovo-Motorola executive to lead Mi TV business in India

Jul 23, 2018

Motorola

Motorola One Power with Android One surfaces on TENAA with a 6.18-inch display

Jul 27, 2018

Google

Google partners with Lenovo to manufacture interactive ‘Smart Displays’

Jul 27, 2018

Moto G6 Plus

Motorola teases Moto G6 Plus to launch in India with a rear dual camera setup

Jul 26, 2018

science

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018