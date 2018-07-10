Lenovo-owned Motorola has today launched the Moto E5 and E5 Plus in India at a price of Rs 9,999 and 11,999 respectively. Both the devices will be Amazon exclusives and will start selling from midnight onwards. As far as offers are concerned there will be flat Rs 800 off on purchase using an SBI Credit card and there's also a no-cost EMI option.

To recall, the phone had been earlier launched in Brazil back in April. Coming to the specifications of the devices, the Moto E5 Plus has a 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Moto E5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with the same 18:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the E5 Plus is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of inbuilt storage. That is the only variant in which the phone has been launched. An external SD card can expand the storage to 128 GB. The E5, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 425 SoC and comes with a 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The main attraction on the E5 Plus is its humungous 5,000 mAh battery. As such the phone weighs considerably more than its competitors at 196 grams. The Moto E5 also has a big 4,000 mAh battery.

As far as optics go the Moto E5 Plus has a 12 MP camera at the back along with an aperture of f/2.0, laser autofocus, PDAF, and an LED flash. On the front, the phone has an 8 MP sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and a selfie light. The Moto E5 has a 13 MP camera with only PDAF and LED-flash and on the front, there is the same 8 MP camera as seen on the E5 Plus.

In terms of connectivity, both devices have all the basic things check-marked such as dual-SIM 4G VoLTE capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB OTG port. The phone will be available in two colour variants — Gold and Graphite.