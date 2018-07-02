Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 July, 2018 15:34 IST

Moto E5 Plus to launch in India on 10 July as an Amazon exclusive

The Moto E5 Plus will likely be launched in India with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

Motorola's budget E-series in India is soon going to have an addition to its lineup on 10 July in the form of the Moto E5 Plus . The smartphone will be sold exclusively on Amazon and should be priced somewhere in the range of Rs 9,000 - Rs 10,000.

moto-e5plus-pdp-fullbleed1280

To recall, the phone has already been unveiled for the global audience back in April at an event in Brazil. Motorola had earlier tweeted about the arrival of the Moto E5 Plus and it is important to notice that Motorola has not mentioned the Moto E5. There is a possibility that the device will launch in later on but at the moment we can't say for sure. The notification page for Moto E5 Plus is currently live on Amazon India's website.

The Moto E5 Plus will likely be launched in India in a single 2 GB RAM variant with 16 GB of internal storage which is expandable upto 256 GB. It sports a 5.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels.

The new offering from Motorola also packs a 5,000 mAh battery which evidently makes the phone heavy at 196 grams. Inside, processor duties are handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and runs on Android Oreo 8.0.In Brazil, the phone was launched in two colour variants — Gold and Graphite, so do expect the same options to be made available in India as well.

