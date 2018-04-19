The launch of Motorola's Moto G6 series has been one of the most anticipated launches over the past few months and the company is finally going to unveil its latest G-series today.

Based on a number of leaks on the internet, Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to launch three phones, the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6 Plus at an event in São Paulo, Brazil which begins at 7 pm in India (10:30 am in Sao Paulo).

Motorola has not updated fans about a live stream of the event but they have hosted an event on Facebook which says 'Facebook Live' so we do expect a stream link to show up soon.

On the basis of countless leaks and rumours, the Moto G6 Play is expected to be the most affordable smartphone in the range featuring an HD+ IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 427 SoC, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. Also expected is a 13 MP shooter at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front for selfies. The device might come with 4,000 mAh battery to power all of the above hardware.

Next up is the Moto G6, that sits in between the three smartphones with a Snapdragon 630 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The device is expected to pack in a slightly better 5.7-inch FHD+ display and comes with 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP secondary camera. The battery on the G6 is expected to take a minor hit with the capacity reduced to 3,000 mAh.

Last but definitely not the least is the Moto G6 Plus, that comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 630 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The cameras are expected to be similar to what is expected on the G6 with the battery seeing a slight bump up in capacity from 3,000 mAh (on the G6) to 3,200 mAh which makes the Plus model worth its extra pricing.