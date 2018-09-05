Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
05 September, 2018

Motorola G6 Plus is set to launch on 10 September with Face Unlock, Google Lens

The Motorola G6 Plus might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset.

Motorola has finally announced the launch date of Moto G6 Plus, which is set to be unveiled in India next week on 10 September.

The Moto G series was first introduced back in April. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play were launched in India in June, which were priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Motorola G6 Plus

Motorola G6 Plus. Twitter.

The tweet by the company shares some of the features that the Moto G6 Plus will be equipped with features like the Google Lens, Portrait Mode, Face Unlock, and TurboPower charging.

Earlier leaks have revealed that the phone will come with a 5.9-inch LCD display in an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which is about three generations old now.

The device might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset and might run on Android 8.0 (Oreo).

The device is said to have a dual camera setup that employs a 12 MP+7 MP sensor combo with an LED flash below it. There's an 8 MP camera in front. It's packing a decently-sized 3,200 mAh battery.

The phone is expected to come with Google Lens, Portrait Mode, Face Unlock, and TurboPower charging.

The Moto G6 Plus was launched in Brazil at a price of $370. If it comes to India, it might be priced around Rs 25,000.

When the phone was launched in Brazil, 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM variants with 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage respectively were announced.

According to GSM Arena, the phone might be available in gold, deep indigo and nimbus colour variants.

