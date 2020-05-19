Tuesday, May 19, 2020Back to
Motorola Edge Plus with Snapdrgon 865 chipset to debut today in India: All you need to know

Motorola Edge Plus is likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery and offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMay 19, 2020 09:33:42 IST

Motorola Edge+ was unveiled in the US back in April along with Motorola Edge. Today, the smartphone will go official in India. The highlights of the smartphone include its Snapdragon 865 chipset, 108 MP triple-camera setup, and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.

Motorola Edge+ India launch today

The launch is expected to take place at 12 pm IST today. There will be no live stream, as Motorola has planned a soft launch for the Edge+.

Motorola Edge+

The smartphone has been teased on Flipkart, so we can expect that the smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge+ US variant specifications

As for specifications, we already know that the Edge+ features a 6.7-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+

On the camera front, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom, and 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. You will also get a ToF camera. On the front, you will get a 25 MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with 15W wireless charging support and 5W wireless power-sharing.

