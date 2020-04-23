Thursday, April 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola Edge, Edge Plus with curved 90 Hz display, 5G connectivity launched: Specifications and availability

Motorola Edge Plus is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers 12 GB of RAM.


tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2020 10:25:52 IST

Motorola Edge series that included Motorola Edge and Edge+ finally debuted in the US. The highlight of the two smartphones is their curved display that sports punch-hole camera in the corner and the triple rear camera setup at the back. Both smartphones come with 5G connectivity.

Motorola Edge, Edge+ pricing, availability

Motorola Edge+ is priced at $999 in the US and it is available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Gray colour variants. It will go on sale on 14 May exclusively on Verizon.

Motorola Edge, Edge Plus with curved 90 Hz display, 5G connectivity launched: Specifications and availability

Motorola Edge+

The pricing of Motorola Edge is not yet revealed. It will come in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta colour variants.

The India launch and the pricing of the Motorola Edge series have not been announced yet.

Motorola Edge specifications

The smartphone comes with a curved 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. The company calls it the "Endless Edge" display. As per the company, Endless Edge display wraps nearly 90-degrees around both sides of the device. Motorola Edge is powered by Snapdragon 765 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge

In terms of cameras, Edge comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, 16 MP wide-angle lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. You will also get a ToF sensor at the back. Apart from this, you will get a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies.

The Motorola Edge is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18 W TurboPower charging.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

The smartphone, just like its sibling, features a 6.7-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Just like Motorola Edge, Edge+ also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+

On the camera front, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens that supportsMo 3x optical zoom and 16 MP ultra wide angle lens. You will also get a ToF camera. On the front, you will get a 25 MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with 15W wireless charging support and 5W wireless power-sharing.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Motorola

Motorola teases launch of 5G Edge Plus smartphone on 22 April: All we know so far

Apr 14, 2020
Motorola teases launch of 5G Edge Plus smartphone on 22 April: All we know so far

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020