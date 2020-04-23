tech2 News Staff

Motorola Edge series that included Motorola Edge and Edge+ finally debuted in the US. The highlight of the two smartphones is their curved display that sports punch-hole camera in the corner and the triple rear camera setup at the back. Both smartphones come with 5G connectivity.

Motorola Edge, Edge+ pricing, availability

Motorola Edge+ is priced at $999 in the US and it is available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Gray colour variants. It will go on sale on 14 May exclusively on Verizon.

The pricing of Motorola Edge is not yet revealed. It will come in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta colour variants.

The India launch and the pricing of the Motorola Edge series have not been announced yet.

Motorola Edge specifications

The smartphone comes with a curved 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. The company calls it the "Endless Edge" display. As per the company, Endless Edge display wraps nearly 90-degrees around both sides of the device. Motorola Edge is powered by Snapdragon 765 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of cameras, Edge comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, 16 MP wide-angle lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. You will also get a ToF sensor at the back. Apart from this, you will get a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies.

The Motorola Edge is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18 W TurboPower charging.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

The smartphone, just like its sibling, features a 6.7-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Just like Motorola Edge, Edge+ also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens that supportsMo 3x optical zoom and 16 MP ultra wide angle lens. You will also get a ToF camera. On the front, you will get a 25 MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with 15W wireless charging support and 5W wireless power-sharing.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.