tech2 News Staff

Last week, Motorola launched the Edge and Edge+ smartphones. Now, a week later, Motorola India head Prashanth Mani has announced that the Edge+ is soon coming to India.

On Saturday, Mani put out a tweet about the making of the Motorola Edge+ and the technology behind it. That tweet ended with "Coming soon to India!".

The all-new Motorola edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation,Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera .Here is a sneak peek into what went behind creating the #AbsoluteEverything. Coming soon to India! pic.twitter.com/xhH8wjMREu — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) April 25, 2020

Currently, it's still unclear if both Edge and Edge+ smartphones will be launched in India or just the latter. We also don't have the exact date of the launch yet. Keep following this space for an update on that.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

As for specifications, we already know that the Edge+ features a 6.7-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom, and 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. You will also get a ToF camera. On the front, you will get a 25 MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with 15W wireless charging support and 5W wireless power-sharing.

