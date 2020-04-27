Monday, April 27, 2020Back to
Motorola Edge Plus with Snapdragon 865, 108 MP camera to soon launch in India, company's India head reveals

Currently, it's still unclear if both Edge and Edge+ smartphones will be launched in India or just the latter.


tech2 News StaffApr 27, 2020 15:09:56 IST

Last week, Motorola launched the Edge and Edge+ smartphones. Now, a week later, Motorola India head Prashanth Mani has announced that the Edge+ is soon coming to India.

On Saturday, Mani put out a tweet about the making of the Motorola Edge+ and the technology behind it. That tweet ended with "Coming soon to India!".

Currently, it's still unclear if both Edge and Edge+ smartphones will be launched in India or just the latter. We also don't have the exact date of the launch yet. Keep following this space for an update on that.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

As for specifications, we already know that the Edge+ features a 6.7-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom, and 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. You will also get a ToF camera. On the front, you will get a 25 MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with 15W wireless charging support and 5W wireless power-sharing.

