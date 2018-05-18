Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G6 series at an event in Brazil last month and has now launched a phone rocking identical specs as the Moto 1S in China.

The Moto 1S has been launched in a single variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage at a price of CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,999). The phone will be made available in two colours - Indigo and Gold.

The phone features a 5.7-inch Full-HD+ IPS display which comes at a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, the Moto 1S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8 GHz along with an Adreno 506 GPU.

As far as the camera is concerned, the phone features a dual-camera setup including a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie shooter and an LED flash for video calling and low-light selfies. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back and Motorola also throws in P2i water and dust resistance.

Connectivity options on the Moto 1S include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone runs on a skinned version of Android Oreo called ZUI 3.5 out of the box and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery which also comes with Turbo Charging.

The launch of the Moto 1S in China comes days after it was confirmed that the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play will be announced in India soon.