Following the launch of Motorola's budget-oriented Moto G6 series, a bulk of leaks have now started emerging on its expected Z series offering, the Moto Z3 Play. While we so far had no idea how the Z3 Play will possibly look like, a new image render seems to have put that to rest.

As per the image render shared by a source close to Android Headlines, we do get a rather clear look at both the front and the back of the phone. What the image does not do, is reveal something we do not already expect the Moto Z3 Play to feature.

The one striking revelation from the image though is that we do not really see the home button on the front and neither do we spot a fingerprint scanner on the back. While this could mean that the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the side, similar to Sony's Xperia XZ lineup, it is too early to speculate. Another case-render of the Moto Z3 Play has also been spotted which suggests that the fingerprint scanner could be moved to the side, so that could definitely be a possibility.

As for the front of the phone, it does seem a lot like the Moto G6 series. What is also confirmed is the presence of a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone as well as the omission of a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

In terms of internals, the Z3 Play is expected to feature 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

We don't have a clue yet, on when Motorola is expected to launch the phone or its hinted pricing.