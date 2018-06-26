Lenovo unveiled the Moto Z3 Play earlier this month at an event in Brazil and it now appears that the smartphone will soon be launched in India as well as the US.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Moto Z3 Play will likely be launched within the first week of July in India but price details remain unknown. The smartphone was launched in Brazil at a price of $499 which is approximately Rs 34,000 and comes along with Motorola's battery mod.

The Motorola Moto Z3 Play comes with full Moto Mods support meaning that owners can slap on all existing Mods. This also means that Motorola really could not change much when it comes to design, which is a common limitation when working with a modular smartphone platform.

In terms of design, the Moto Z3 Play looks quite similar in appearance to its predecessor but adds a glass black, along with the Rolex-style camera bump that now includes a dual camera setup. The front features a display with the taller aspect ratio, which would normally mean that the fingerprint reader sits at the back. Moto Mods compatibility prevented this, meaning that the fingerprint reader now sits on the right side of the device (below the volume rocker), similar to Sony's older Xperia lineup of devices.

As for the specifications, we get a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels. Inside, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB internal storage options.

The cameras have now been upgraded to a dual camera setup, meaning the Z3 Play now gets a 12 MP + 5 MP sensors at the back with the 12 MP camera getting a f/1.7 aperture lens. Also available is a dual tone LED flash. There's an 8 MP camera on the front with a f/2.0 aperture lens.