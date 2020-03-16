Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Motorola has brought back the Moto Razr to India today!

After launching the smartphone in Europe last year, Motorola has finally launched the Moto Razr in India. Currently, in the clamshell design, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip (first impressions) is the only device out there to compete with it.

Due to coronavirus, Motorola isn't hosting an event in-person, however, the launch will be done virtually.

Moto Razr launch: How to catch the live updates

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm and you can visit the Flipkart microsite to watch the live stream. You can also head to the company's official YouTube page or tap on the link below to catch the live updates.

Motor Razr 2019 specifications and features

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone, though it'll most likely be used for video chat rather than selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 15 W quick charging. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.