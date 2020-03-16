Due to coronavirus, Motorola isn't hosting an event in-person, however, the launch will be done virtually.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The Motorola smartphone will go up against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that debuted in India last month at a price of Rs 1,09,999. You can read our first impressions of the Galaxy Z Flip here: https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-is-equal-parts-old-school-and-futuristic-8067281.html
11:55 (IST)
Motorola launched the Moto Razr 2019 last year!
The global launch took place in San Francisco, and the foldable phone was announced at a price of $1,500.
11:41 (IST)
Hello guys, welcome to the liveblog for the launch of the Moto Razr in India!
Motorola has brought back the Moto Razr to India today!
After launching the smartphone in Europe last year, Motorola has finally launched the Moto Razr in India. Currently, in the clamshell design, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip (first impressions) is the only device out there to compete with it.
Due to coronavirus, Motorola isn't hosting an event in-person, however, the launch will be done virtually.
Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.
In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone, though it'll most likely be used for video chat rather than selfies.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 15 W quick charging. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.
also see
Motorola Razr 2019
Motorola Razr 2019 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event liveMar 16, 2020
Motorola Razr 2019
Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable screen might launch in India on 16 MarchMar 04, 2020
science
Gene editing
First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatmentsFeb 12, 2020
Coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answeredFeb 05, 2020
Good Science
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki RamakrishnanFeb 04, 2020
Chemistry
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bondsFeb 04, 2020