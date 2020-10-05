Monday, October 05, 2020Back to
Moto Razr 5G Phone Launch LIVE Updates: Launched in India at Rs 1,24,999, sale starts on 12 October

tech2 News StaffOct 05, 2020 13:02:37 IST

The Moto Razr 5G will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip which was launched last year in the Indian market.

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Moto Razr 5G unboxing

  • 12:56 (IST)

    The Moto Razr 5G has been launched in India at Rs 1,24,999

    The smartphone is now available for pre-booking and will go on sale on 12 October at 12 am on Flipkart. 

    On purchasing the smartphone via HDFC credit or debit card or on opting for HDFC debit/credit card EMI transactions, users will be eligible for Rs 10,000 Instant discount/cashback.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Currently, the Moto Razr 5G pre-booking link is live on Flipkart, however, the price is unavailable

  • 12:37 (IST)

    So far we know that the Moto Razr 5G will go on sale in India on 12 October at 12 am on Flipkart

    Pre-booking for the flip phone is now open.

  • 12:33 (IST)

    All we wanted was the price of the Moto Razr 5G, but the livestream is back to a static picture

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Till the livestream video is fixed...

    We also know that the Moto Razr 5G sports a 48 MP camera at the rear. The camera can also be used for selfies, when the phone is flipped shut, and the quick-view display can be used as the view finder. 

  • 12:25 (IST)

    The Moto Razr launch event is just running in loops now. 

  • 12:20 (IST)

    The Motorola live stream video seems to have stopped unexpectedly! 

  • 12:19 (IST)

    The Moto Razr 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

    The smartphone supports 5G connectivity.

  • 12:16 (IST)

    The Moto Razr 5G features a tapered chin

  • 12:15 (IST)

    The Moto Razr 5G sports a physical fingerprint sensor at the back

  • 12:15 (IST)

    The Moto Razr 5G sports a new hinge design,

    Motorola calls it the "Zero Gap" hinge design so that when you fold the device, there is no gap between the two sides that come together.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Moto Razr 5G features a 2.7-inch display on the outside and a 6.4-inch foldable display on the inside

  • 12:11 (IST)

    The Moto Razr 5G features four antennas to ensure there is never a call drop, however you hold the phone

  • 12:10 (IST)

    The Moto Razr 5G's body is a sandwich of Gorilla Glass 5 and aluminium

  • 12:09 (IST)

    10 minutes late, but the event is now live...

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Moto Razr 5G's only 'flip' competitor in the Indian market is last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    Watch our review video of the Galaxy Z Flip here:

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Ahead of the launch, Motorola India has already revealed a handful of specifications and features of the Moto Razr 5G

  • 11:10 (IST)

    The Moto Razr 5G launch event will kick off at 12 pm

    Motorola India will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel.

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Moto Razr 5G launch in India

    Motorola India is finally bringing the Moto Razr 5G to the Indian market today. The flip phone will launch in India at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event. 

Motorola is scheduled to launch the Moto Razr 5G in India today. The foldable phone is an improved version of the 2019 Moto Razr – it comes with a larger quick-view display on the outside, a new hinge design, improved chin, among other things. Today, 5 October, the smartphone will be officially launched in the Indian market and is expected to be priced around Rs 1,40,000. The launch event for the Moto Razr 5G will kick off at 12 pm IST, and Motorola India will be streaming the event live.

The Moto Razr 5G was first unveiled earlier this year, and this month, it will be available for purchase in India. The Moto Razr 2019, never really hit the shelves in India.

Moto Razr 5G. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Ahead of the launch today, Motorola India has been teasing various specifications and features of the flip phone.

From what we know so far, the Razr 5G will offer "the world's best selfies" – that's because the rear 48 MP camera on the flip phone can be used for selfies when it's flipped.

Motorola India has also confirmed that the Razr 5G will sport a 2.7-inch quick view display on the outside. When unflipped, the Razr 5G will reveal a 6.2-inch OLED display.

Additionally, the Moto Razr 5G sports a new hinge design, which the company calls the "Zero Gap" hinge design so that when you fold the device, there is no gap between the two sides that come together.

The Motorola teasers also confirm that the Razr 5G will exclusively sell on Flipkart.



