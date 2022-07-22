Friday, July 22, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola’s Moto Razr 2022 may be delayed with no clear timeline for launch

Reports from eminent Chinese journalists suggest that Motorola may have to push the launch of their upcoming Razr 2022 back by a few weeks. Motorola had earlier planned to unveil the device along with the upcoming Moto Edge X30 Series, but need to


Mehul Reuben DasJul 22, 2022 14:34:29 IST

Motorola has a couple of devices lined up for launch in the next couple of months that has many people within the tech community excited. First of all, there is the upcoming Moto Edge X30 series, which has been codenamed the Moto Frontier. Then there was the Moto Razr 2022. 

Motorola’s Moto Razr 2022 may be delayed, with no clear timeline for launch

Now though, reports are coming out from prominent Chinese tech journalists that the launch of Razr 2022 may have been delayed, with no clear timeline for the device’s launch.

Motorola is expected to bring the Moto Edge X30 Pro and the Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone sometime this month or in the month of August. The flagship series is said to feature a 200MP camera, becoming the first smartphone maker to do so, beating Samsung and their 200MP smartphone camera.

Motorola had planned to launch or at least unveil the final version of the Razr 2022 during the event, but now, it seems that it is highly unlikely. A few weeks ago, Lenovo Mobile China’s General Manager, Chen Jin, took to the Chinese social media network, Weibo, with some photos of the Moto Razr 2022. The dump of photos includes images of both the closed phone as well as the open phone. 

The device which was shown in those photos was a prototype, and not the final, ready-to-be shipped product. Reports suggest that Motorola is still fine-tuning the software and working on some bugs.

The Moto Razr 2022 was confirmed already by company officials to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. We expect little change in the overall design, but an even bigger cover screen and improved cameras - 50MP main and 32MP on the inside.

The first smart Razr arrived in fall 2019, followed by a 5G version in 2022. However, none of the phones had true flagships internals as opposed to their rivals from Samsung, which could have contributed to the limited sales they saw. The device also had a very limited production run and wasn’t readily available. Obviously, the very limited availability was the main culprit behind its numbers. Still, the phones had their fair share of fans.

Whether or not this will continue with the Razr 2022, remains to be seen when the new version eventually arrives.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Motorola

Motorola unveils the new look for its upcoming foldable Razr 2022 before official launch

Jul 14, 2022
Motorola unveils the new look for its upcoming foldable Razr 2022 before official launch
Xiaomi rumoured to be working on phone with 200MP sensor, third smartphone maker to do so

Xiaomi

Xiaomi rumoured to be working on phone with 200MP sensor, third smartphone maker to do so

Jul 15, 2022

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022