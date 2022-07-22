Mehul Reuben Das

Motorola has a couple of devices lined up for launch in the next couple of months that has many people within the tech community excited. First of all, there is the upcoming Moto Edge X30 series, which has been codenamed the Moto Frontier. Then there was the Moto Razr 2022.

Now though, reports are coming out from prominent Chinese tech journalists that the launch of Razr 2022 may have been delayed, with no clear timeline for the device’s launch.

Motorola is expected to bring the Moto Edge X30 Pro and the Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone sometime this month or in the month of August. The flagship series is said to feature a 200MP camera, becoming the first smartphone maker to do so, beating Samsung and their 200MP smartphone camera.

Motorola had planned to launch or at least unveil the final version of the Razr 2022 during the event, but now, it seems that it is highly unlikely. A few weeks ago, Lenovo Mobile China’s General Manager, Chen Jin, took to the Chinese social media network, Weibo, with some photos of the Moto Razr 2022. The dump of photos includes images of both the closed phone as well as the open phone.

The device which was shown in those photos was a prototype, and not the final, ready-to-be shipped product. Reports suggest that Motorola is still fine-tuning the software and working on some bugs.

The Moto Razr 2022 was confirmed already by company officials to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. We expect little change in the overall design, but an even bigger cover screen and improved cameras - 50MP main and 32MP on the inside.

The first smart Razr arrived in fall 2019, followed by a 5G version in 2022. However, none of the phones had true flagships internals as opposed to their rivals from Samsung, which could have contributed to the limited sales they saw. The device also had a very limited production run and wasn’t readily available. Obviously, the very limited availability was the main culprit behind its numbers. Still, the phones had their fair share of fans.

Whether or not this will continue with the Razr 2022, remains to be seen when the new version eventually arrives.