Moto G9 with waterdrop notch display may launch in India today at 12 pm

Motorola G9 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a 'massive battery'.


tech2 News StaffAug 24, 2020 10:44:04 IST

Motorola has confirmed on Twitter that it will launch a smartphone in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart. The company hasn't confirmed the name of this upcoming handset but according to a report by Gadgets 360, the URL of the Flipkart teaser revealed that it will be the "Moto G9". The URL has now been updated.

Moto G9 with waterdrop notch display may launch in India today at 12 pm

Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G9 expected specifications

The company has remained quite tight-lipped about the specifications of Moto G9. But Flipkart teaser reveals that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It also shows that Moto G9 will feature a thick pronounced chin. It will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. In terms of battery, all that the teaser confirms is that the smartphone will come with a "massive battery".

To recall, Moto G9 will be the successor of the Moto G8 series that include Moto G8 Power Lite (Review) and Moto G8 Plus.

