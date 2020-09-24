Thursday, September 24, 2020Back to
Moto G9 with a 48 MP triple rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery will go on sale today at 12 pm

Moto G9 is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2020 09:01:17 IST

Moto G9 made its debut in India last week at a price of Rs 11,499. The highlight of the smartphone includes its Snapdragon 662 chipset, 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G9 will go on sale today, 24 September, in India.

Moto G9 pricing

The smartphone comes in just one variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 11,499. Moto G9 will be available in Sapphire Blue and Forest Green colour variants.

Moto G9

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto G9 specifications

Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision TFT display that houses a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 10.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple camera setup at the back that includes 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, Moto G9 sports an 8 MP camera on the front.

One of the highlighting features of the smartphones is its 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. As per the company, the battery can last up to and two days.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


