Moto G9 Power with a triple rear camera setup to launch tomorrow in India

The smartphone is likely to be powered with a Snapdragon 662 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM.


FP TrendingDec 07, 2020 13:47:54 IST

Moto G9 Power will be launched in India tomorrow (8 December) at 12 pm, announced Motorola India on its official Twitter handle. The smartphone will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. "A whole new level of power is about to sweep you off your feet! Gear up for #motog9power - launching at a never seen before price on 8th December, 12 PM on @Flipkart," read the post. There is also a dedicated page of Flipkart for the Moto G9 that gives a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone. The page says that the device will have a gigantic battery and an incredible camera system.

According to a report by GSMArena, Moto G9 Power will feature a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen and will be powered with a Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone will run Android 10.

The phone will have 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and have a microSD card slot.

As for the camera, Moto G9 Power will have a triple camera setup on the rear. It will have a 64 MP primary lens, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth senor. For selfies, the smartphone will have a 16 MP front camera.

The upcoming Motorola phone will have a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W charging. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On 30 November, Motorola launched Moto G 5G in India at Rs 20,999. The device comes in just a single storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The Moto G 5G sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Moto G 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the back. It has a 48 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2 MP macro sensor. The front camera of the smartphone is 16 MP.

The Moto G 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging.

 

