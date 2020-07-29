Wednesday, July 29, 2020Back to
Moto G9 Plus leak suggests a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging

Moto G9 Plus is expected to come with 4 RAM and internal storage of 128 GB.


FP TrendingJul 29, 2020 10:56:39 IST

Some new features about the upcoming Moto G9 Plus smartphone have been revealed recently. A tech website got their hands on a certain certification listing for the phone that indicates the latest Moto device will have a big 4,700 mAh battery and huge storage space.

Spotted online by MySmartPrice, the phone was seen with model numbers XT2087-1 and XT2087-2.

The Moto G8 Plus comes in the 4 GB + 64 GB configuration in India. Image: Motorola.

The listing clearly shows the handset's battery capacity and charging speed. According to these documents, the Moto G9 Plus is likely to have a 4,700 mAh battery and support of 30 W power adapter. This is in great contrast to the earlier model in the Moto G series — the Moto G8 Plus — that had a 4,000 mAh battery and a 15 W charging support. Hence, the battery of G9 Plus will be 16 percent bigger than G8 Plus.

The spotted certification has been sourced from TUV Rheinland, a company that does "independent testing" for other firms. The documents revealed till now do not confirm whether the 30 W power adapter will be bundled together with the phone. It might have to be bought separately by the users.

MySmartPrice had spotted another listing earlier this month that had revealed that the Moto G9 Plus will have RAM of at least 4 GB capacity and internal storage of 128 GB. The smartphone is likely to be priced at € 277.15 (approx Rs 24,000). This was also spotted by tipster Shudhanshu who revealed it in a tweet.

Not much is known about the other specifications for the handset as of yet. As the device is qualifying several certifications, it can be expected that the launch of Moto G9 Plus is near.

