FP Trending

Just a month after Motorola launched the Moto G9, fans of the brand can be hopeful for the release of the ‘Plus’ version soon as the pictures and specifications of the Moto G9 Plus have been leaked online.

This leak shares the look, design and almost all of the key specs of the upcoming device. The reveal happened after Slovak mobile network operator, Orange Slovakia, updated its G9 Plus product page before the stipulated time. It was noticed by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt who then posted it on his social media account.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

The Orange Slovakia page reveals that Motorola Moto G9 Plus will be larger than the G9, measuring at 170 x 78.1 x 9.7 mm. It will weigh 223 grams and come with a 6.81-inch screen. The device will get a TFT display and a resolution of 2400 x 1080. On the other hand, the Moto G9 had a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision TFT display.

The listing shows 128 GB of internal storage and a 64 MP primary sensor for the rear camera setup. No information has been given for the other lenses. Moto G9 featured a triple camera arrangement at the back. Along with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens were present in the flagship. In the front camera section, the Moto handset came with an 8 MP camera.

In the price section, the carrier listing shows that the phone model will be available at €255 (approx Rs 22,100). When Moto G9 was released in India on 31 August, it was priced at Rs 11,499. The device came with a 5000 mAh battery with 20 W fast charging capabilities. It featured a Snapdragon 662 chipset.