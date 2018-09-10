Motorola announced the Moto G6 Plus alongside the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play back in April and while the G6 and the G6 Play was launched in India back in June, the Moto G6 Plus is finally launching in India today.

The unveiling is expected to start at 12 pm today as per a tweet put out by Motorola India through their official channel, but it won't be a conventional launch event per se. The tweet states that the Moto G6 Plus will be unveiled at the said time, but it will be done by a handful of tech YouTubers and channels who have each been tagged to the tweet.

Stay tuned to say hello to a smart camera and serious performance with the new #motog6plus. Don't miss the live unveiling by your favorite tech experts on their channels at 12 noon tomorrow! @geekyranjit @TheQuint @gizmotimestech @IndiaTodayTech @MobiGyaan @91mobiles @igyaan pic.twitter.com/kBq7Gza0BA — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2018

As far as the specifications of the device are concerned, we do know everything there is to know since it was launched back in April in Brazil. The device has a 5.9-inch LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset and likely run on Android Oreo 8.1. Camera-wise the device has a dual camera setup (12 MP+7 MP) with an LED flash below it. On the front, we see that the device has an 8 MP camera in front. It also packs a decent 3,200 mAh battery.

Motorola has not officially announced the price in India and availability details of the Moto G6 Plus yet, however, when the smartphone was first launched in Brazil, its price was set at €299 which is roughly Rs 24,400.