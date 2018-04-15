Lenovo-owned Motorola is planning to introduce the next generation G-series of smartphones soon, and this includes Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus devices. The company has already announced an event in Brazil on 19 April, where these devices are expected to be launched.

Previous leaks suggested that Moto G6 Play would be the most affordable phone of the series, whereas the Moto G6 Plus was expected to be the most powerful one.

The G6 Plus has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench, which suggests that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4 GB of RAM. Geekbench also shows the phone running Android 8.0 Oreo. Interestingly, the phone is listed as running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, which is completely at odds with previous reports.

According to a report on GizmoChina, GeekBench has been known to wrongly list the Snapdragon 630 as the 660. Geekbench showed the HTC U11 Life as coming with a Snapdragon 660 whereas it was launched with a Snapdragon 630. The benchmark figures of 866 and 4,123 are also in line with our own Snapdragon 630 benchmark data, indicating that in this case, Geekbench is very likely to be wrong about the 660.

The Moto G6 plus scored 866 on the single-core results and 4,123 in Multi-Core score.

Another report on Mobilescout has leaked the colour variants of the G-series of smartphones. According to the website, the Moto G6 will come in silver, rose, blue and black colours. The Moto G6 Plus is expected to come in blue and gold colours. The Moto G6 Play is expected to be available in gold and blue colour variants. Previous reports suggested that the Moto G6 Plus was expected to come with a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 630 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It is to be powered by a 3,200 mAh battery.

Another smartphone in the G-series, the Moto G6, is expected to be upgraded to the Snapdragon 630 SoC and a 5.7-inch HD Plus display. It is expected to be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and will feature a 16 MP primary camera. The Moto G6 Play expected to be the cheapest variant of the G-series and is expected to come with an HD+ IPS LCD display, Snapdragon 427 SoC, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and will feature a 13 MP primary and a 5 MP secondary camera.

The Moto G6 Play is expected to be priced around $199, whereas the Moto G6 will cost $249.