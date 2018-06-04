Motorola is all set to launch its Moto G6 and G6 Play smartphones at an event in Delhi later today. Both handsets were launched in Brazil last month, so their existence and specifications aren’t up for debate. The launch event will start at 11.45 am.

Brazil also saw the launch of the G6 Plus, which hasn’t yet been announced for India.

How to watch

The event can be streamed LIVE on YouTube, where it will be kicked off at 11.45 am.

The event will also be streamed live on Twitter via “Moto Showtime”.

Moto G6

The Moto G6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and 3 GB / 4 GB of RAM. Storage options include 32 GB / 64 GB options, with support for 256 GB microSD cards. The display is a 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160x1080) IPS unit in an 18:9 aspect ratio. Thankfully, it doesn’t have a notch.

Cameras include a 12 MP + 5 MP f/1.8 dual rear camera setup and an 8 MP unit with an LED flash on the front. The rear camera supports FHD 60 fps recording, time lapse and slow-motion video.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The battery is a 3,000 mAh unit with support for Motorola’s TurboPower fast charging standard.

The glass-bodied phone features a fingerprint sensor on the front of the device, placed on the chin below the display. This device is expected to sell at between Rs 12,000 and Rs 16,000.

Moto G6 Play

The cheaper G6 Play features a Snapdragon 427 SoC that’s paired with 2 GB / 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB / 32 GB of internal storage. This is expandable by up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

The display is the same size as the one the G6 (5.7 inches), but at half the resolution (HD+).

You also don’t get a dual-camera on this phone, with the rear being a 13 MP f/2.0 unit and the front unit being an 8 MP one with LED flash.

This phone does come with a larger, 4,000 mAh battery and support for TurboPower charging.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, microUSB and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The fingerprint sensor is located on the rear of the device, under the camera.

