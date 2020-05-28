FP TrendingMay 28, 2020 14:52:04 IST
Motorola US reportedly leaked a promo video of its unannounced Moto smartphone on YouTube recently, only to take it down moments later. The 30-second clip apparently revealed that the upcoming phone will be called Moto G Fast.
The video teases Moto G Fast to offer "blazing-fast performance".
The video has been taken down by Motorola US YouTube channel, but a YouTuber, Umair's Wishlist, has managed to download it and upload the HD version on their channel.
According to the video, the Moto G Fast is not a high-end smartphone with an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with octa-core CPU. The smartphone is expected to come with 3 GB of RAM.
The smartphone is likely to sport three cameras on the rear - an ultrawide-angle lens and a macro lens alongside the main camera. The specifications of the main camera are unknown.
Moto G Fast might feature a punch-hole front camera which is positioned on the top left side of the display.
The video also shows a physical fingerprint scanner with the company logo on it.
The battery power has not been mentioned but the video claims that Moto G Fast will have two-day of battery life.
There is no detailed mention of specifications, price and availability but the GSMArena report says that "G without a number" naming scheme is typical for US-bound models.
Earlier this month, Motorola Edge+ debuted in India. The phone that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 108 MP triple rear camera setup and 12 GB RAM is priced at Rs 74,999.
Motorola Edge+ is available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour variants and can be purchased from Flipkart.
