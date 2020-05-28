Thursday, May 28, 2020Back to
Moto G Fast promo video leaked, hints at triple cameras, 2-day battery life and more

Moto G Fast is might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and is likely to offer 3 GB of RAM.


FP TrendingMay 28, 2020 14:52:04 IST

Motorola US reportedly leaked a promo video of its unannounced Moto smartphone on YouTube recently, only to take it down moments later. The 30-second clip apparently revealed that the upcoming phone will be called Moto G Fast.

The video teases Moto G Fast to offer "blazing-fast performance".

The video has been taken down by Motorola US YouTube channel, but a YouTuber, Umair's Wishlist, has managed to download it and upload the HD version on their channel.

According to the video, the Moto G Fast is not a high-end smartphone with an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with octa-core CPU. The smartphone is expected to come with 3 GB of RAM.

The smartphone is likely to sport three cameras on the rear - an ultrawide-angle lens and a macro lens alongside the main camera. The specifications of the main camera are unknown.

Moto G Fast might feature a punch-hole front camera which is positioned on the top left side of the display.

The video also shows a physical fingerprint scanner with the company logo on it.

The battery power has not been mentioned but the video claims that Moto G Fast will have two-day of battery life.

There is no detailed mention of specifications, price and availability but the GSMArena report says that "G without a number" naming scheme is typical for US-bound models.

Earlier this month, Motorola Edge+ debuted in India. The phone that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 108 MP triple rear camera setup and 12 GB RAM is priced at Rs 74,999.

Motorola Edge+ is available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour variants and can be purchased from Flipkart.

