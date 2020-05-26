Tuesday, May 26, 2020Back to
Motorola Edge Plus with Snapdragon 865 Soc is now on sale on Flipkart at Rs 74,999

Motorola Edge Plus is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffMay 26, 2020 09:18:52 IST

Motorola Edge+ debuted in India last week in just one storage variant that is priced at Rs 74,999. The smartphone comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 108 MP triple rear camera setup and 12 GB RAM. Motorola Edge+ is available for purchase on Flipkart today.

Motorola Edge+ pricing, sale offers

Motorola Edge+ comes in just one variant that offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 74,999. It is available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour variants.

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge Plus with Snapdragon 865 Soc is now on sale on Flipkart at Rs 74,999

Motorola Edge+

As for the sale offer, if you purchase this smartphone via ICICI Credit card before 18 June, you will get Rs 7,500 off on the purchase.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

As for specifications, the Edge+ features a 6.7-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom, and 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. You will also get a ToF camera. On the front, you will get a 25 MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also comes with 15W wireless charging support and 5W wireless power-sharing.

