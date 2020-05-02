Saturday, May 02, 2020Back to
Microsoft's largest annual developer goes virtual; Build 2020 registrations now open for all

Developers will get to attend sessions, talks and demos carefully chosen to help them become productive wherever they work.


FP TrendingMay 02, 2020 02:14:20 IST

Registrations for Microsoft Build 2020 are now open and absolutely free for all developers. Build is Microsoft’s annual developer conference, which is slated to begin on 19 May, and will be a 48-hour virtual event.

This year, the OS maker has decided to take to virtual mode to hold the conference in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will kick off the event with a small keynote speech. Nadella’s speech will be followed by a session hosted by Microsoft Principal Program Manager Scott Hanselman.

The 48-hour virtual event will bring in developers to learn, connect and code together.

Developers will get to attend sessions, talks and demos carefully chosen to help them become productive wherever they work, and drive innovation and transformation.

The company has said, “We’re committed to support developers with cost-effective, efficient innovations that make people’s lives easier and better, especially in uncertain times.” Last year, Build was held between 6 May and 8 May at the Washington State Convention Center.

Build is a developer focused event and we should see details on expected updates to Windows 10, Azure cloud, and maybe even Xbox Cloud.

Registrations for Build 2020 can be done in three ways — using a Microsoft account, a Microsoft employee account, or through a work or school account.

Build 2020 will be an online-only event, and open to all. Image; Microsoft.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

