tech2 News Staff

Like Google, Apple, and Facebook, the world's most valuable company Microsoft is all set to hold its annual developer conference called Build. Last year around Microsoft made announcements on Azure IoT Edge, Cortana and Alexa integration, mixed reality applications and more. This year as well we can expect more of the same.

When is Build 2019?

The annual developer's event by Microsoft is going to be conducted starting today, 6 May to 8 May and will take place in Seattle at the Washington State Convention Center. This is also the same time when Google conducts its own annual developer conference called Google I/O which starts on 7 May.

How to watch it live?

Microsoft will live stream its keynote on its website, which you can visit here. There is a live link on the company's official YouTube channel and also on Microsoft's official Facebook page. Tech2 will be running a LIVE blog of the event so do tune in to catch all the latest updates as they happen on the show floor.

What can you expect?

As of right now, there isn't anything concrete on what we can expect but the company is expected to announce updates for its full breadth of products including Office to Azure and many other software services. Build features in total 123 sessions ranging from building hybrid cloud apps to code-free data integration at scale. From a consumer's point, we would like to hear more updates about Windows 10 or the next version of Windows.

