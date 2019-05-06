Monday, May 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Build 2019 to start today: When and where to watch the event live

We should hear more updates about Windows 10 or the next version of Windows at Microsoft Build 2019.

tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 13:51:33 IST

Like Google, Apple, and Facebook, the world's most valuable company Microsoft is all set to hold its annual developer conference called Build. Last year around Microsoft made announcements on Azure IoT Edge, Cortana and Alexa integration, mixed reality applications and more. This year as well we can expect more of the same.

Microsoft Build 2019 to start today: When and where to watch the event live

Microsoft Build. Reuters

When is Build 2019?

The annual developer's event by Microsoft is going to be conducted starting today, 6 May to 8 May and will take place in Seattle at the Washington State Convention Center. This is also the same time when Google conducts its own annual developer conference called Google I/O which starts on 7 May.

How to watch it live?

Microsoft will live stream its keynote on its website, which you can visit here. There is a live link on the company's official YouTube channel and also on Microsoft's official Facebook page. Tech2 will be running a LIVE blog of the event so do tune in to catch all the latest updates as they happen on the show floor.

What can you expect?

As of right now, there isn't anything concrete on what we can expect but the company is expected to announce updates for its full breadth of products including Office to Azure and many other software services. Build features in total 123 sessions ranging from building hybrid cloud apps to code-free data integration at scale. From a consumer's point, we would like to hear more updates about Windows 10 or the next version of Windows.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft profits and revenue rises; 23 percent gain in share prices

Apr 25, 2019
Microsoft profits and revenue rises; 23 percent gain in share prices
Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo: Reach beta testing has been delayed

Halo

Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo: Reach beta testing has been delayed

Apr 30, 2019

science

SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

SciArt

SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

May 06, 2019
Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

Medicine

Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

May 06, 2019
Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

Cyclone Fani

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

May 03, 2019
Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019