Microsoft Word for Android has now been installed over 1 billion times

Microsoft's Spreadsheet app Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and OneDrive also have 500 million installs each.

tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 15:35:06 IST

Microsoft Word for Android has been installed more than 1 billion times, according to the Google Play Store.

In addition to Word, the company's other office apps, including Spreadsheet app Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and OneDrive, are also performing pretty well with 500 million installs each, whereas Outlook for Android has more than 100 million installs.  Android Police points out that it is not necessarily the number of downloads because Microsoft has tie-ups with companies like Samsung, whose phones have Microsoft software and apps preinstalled.

Microsoft Word is a word processor developed by Microsoft and was first released on 25 October, 1983.

(Also read: Microsoft begins testing password less sign-in feature on Windows 10 with new update)

Microsoft Word for Android has now been installed over 1 billion times

Image: Reuters

It is interesting to note that even though cloud-based services, like Google Docs, have become popular among users over the past few years, it seems like most people still prefer to use Microsoft Office.

Microsoft is also bringing updates in other departments as well to keep the users engaged.

To avoid the annoying notifications that keep on popping every now and then, Microsoft has recently updated the operating system, Windows 10, especially in the notifications department.

Users now have more control over how notifications will look like on the screen and how many of them do they prefer viewing in the Action Center. In the Notifications settings menu, users will also be able to view the recent apps that sent out notifications.

With inputs from ANI

