Microsoft begins testing passwordless sign-in feature on Windows 10 with new update

Users will soon be able to sign into Microsoft Accounts on Windows 10 devices without a password.

tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2019 15:31:41 IST

Microsoft, in a bid to move away from traditional methods of logging-in to devices, appears to have begun testing password-less sign-in into Microsoft accounts.

The feature arrives with the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18936 (20H1) released to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring.

Enabling passwordless sign-in will essentially switch all Microsoft accounts on your Windows 10 devices to help authenticate using Windows Hello Face, Fingerprint or PIN. If you don’t have Windows Hello set up yet, Microsoft also has a walk-through to help you set it up when you sign in the next time.

If you happen to be signed up for the Microsoft Insider Program and you're running the latest build, passwordless sign-in can now be enabled for Microsoft accounts on your Windows 10 device by going to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options, and set the toggle to ‘On’ under ‘Make your device passwordless.’

Microsoft begins testing passwordless sign-in feature on Windows 10 with new update

Microsoft is planning to kill the password entirely, at least on Windows 10. Image: Microsoft

As noted by The Verge, Microsoft has been trying for a while to convince Windows 10 users to opt into two-factor authentication processes like SMS, a separate Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, or even physical security keys that adhere to the FIDO2 standard.

In fact, starting today, Microsoft's also beginning a public preview of FIDO2 security keys support in Azure Active Directory. This means that business users can now start trying out the ability to deliver FIDO2 security keys at scale, authenticating a user on a Windows 10 Azure Active Directory-joined device.

Apart from the passwordless sign-in feature, the build also brings the Your Phone app functionality on more Surface devices, Quick Event Create from the Taskbar, general changes, improvements, and fixes for systems.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

