Microsoft updates COVID-19 tracker to add Apollo Healthcare bot for self-assessment, online telemedicine support, more

Microsoft launched its COVID-19 tracker last month to help people track the number people infected by the disease, globally.


FP TrendingApr 29, 2020 10:53:03 IST

To help Indians stay up to date with the latest information on the coronavirus, Microsoft has introduced new features to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker.

The new additions include the integration of the Apollo Hospitals bot for self-assessment and a hub for telemedicine support from reputed healthcare organizations.

Now, the content on the tracker will be available in nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Microsoft's Bing COVID-19 tracker.

The AI-powered Apollo Hospitals bot has been developed on the basis of guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It offers information in four Indian languages.

For the telemedicine support hub, credible service providers can join it by applying online and undergoing an assessment process. Currently, healthcare service providers like Apollo Hospitals, Practo, 1mg, and Mfine are offering advice.

These features can also be availed on Bing.com.

New features added to the Bing COVID-1 tracker. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft launched its COVID-19 tracker last month to help people track the number people infected by the disease, globally. It offers information about the number of total confirmed cases, active cases, recovered cases and fatal cases, among others.

Microsoft is not the only company that is providing coronavirus information. Apple and Google have also been working on a contract-tracing tool to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Apple and Google had recently announced that they would launch a developers’ version of the tracking tool this week.

