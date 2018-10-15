Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 15 October, 2018 16:49 IST

Microsoft unveils a blush pink coloured Surface Laptop 2 exclusively for China

The Surface Laptop 2 was launched starting at a price of $999 on 2 October at an event in New York.

Microsoft on 15 October unveiled a blush coloured Surface Laptop 2 only for the Chinese market.

The company launched the device with a black-finish in New York globally on 2 October.

"Excited to be in Beijing today to share our newest products in China. Especially 'Surface Laptop 2' in blush colour. A finish developed exclusively for China," tweeted Panos Panay, chief product officer, Microsoft.

The Surface Laptop 2 offers a premium design, PixelSense Touch Display, and best-in-class keyboard and trackpad, without sacrificing the 14.5 hours of battery life.

Priced at $999, Surface Laptop 2 comes with 8th Gen Intel processor.

Refreshing its Surface laptop line-up, Microsoft in a New York event announced four new products, Surface Pro 6, Surface Studio 2, Surface Laptop 2 and first-ever Surface Headphones, along with new innovations in Windows and Office 365.

