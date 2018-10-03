Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 October, 2018 13:50 IST

Microsoft launches Surface Studio 2 with 2 TB SSD and more capable Nvidia GPUs

The base variant of the Surface Studio 2 with 7th gen Core i7 and GTX 1060 will be priced at $3,499.

Microsoft launched its first all-in-one Surface Studio two years ago and now we finally have its successor, the Surface Studio 2, which comes with a bunch of tweaks to bring it up to speed with 2018.

Much like what has been a theme with Microsoft's launches this year, the design of the Surface Studio 2 remains unchanged. But Microsoft has not only improved the display on the new all-in-one PC they've also souped up the internals to make it the “fastest Surface ever.”

Microsoft Surface Studio 2. Image: Microsoft

While the Studio 2 features the same 28-inch display, Microsoft claims that the panel this time is 38 percent brighter and has 22 percent more contrast than the original Surface Studio. The rest of the features which set the original Surface Studio apart from all the existing all-in-ones remain. These include support for the Surface Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the tilt functionality which Microsoft likes to call "studio mode" and the Surface Dial.

Under the hood, there's either the option of a Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU or the more capable Nvidia GTX 1070 GPU to choose from. This makes the Studio 2 not only a more capable system for video editing and similar GPU intensive tasks but also lets you game on it.

Microsoft has also gone ahead and changed the hybrid storage solution on the original to a 2 TB SSD which should immediately make it feel like a much faster system. The only rather weird decision here is to stick to 7th Gen Intel Core processors instead of the latest 8th generation ones Microsoft added to its Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2.

The base variant of the Surface Studio 2 will be priced at $3,499 and will feature an Intel Kaby Lake-based Core i7 processor and 16 GB RAM and a Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU.

Microsoft, however, is yet to announce when the all-in-one PC will start selling.

