Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Windows' next generation to be unveiled on 24 June: All we know so far

Windows 10 update might come with redesigned Start menu, Action Center, File Explorer and Taskbar.


tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2021 16:09:07 IST

Microsoft has announced that it will host a virtual event on 24 June at 8.30 pm IST. The event will be addressed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay. As hinted at the recent Microsoft Build developers conference, the company will unveil "the next generation of Windows" at the upcoming event. It is expected to come with a new Windows app store and redesigned UI. On the event microsite, people can add a reminder for the event. As per a report by Windows Central, the new version of Windows is codenamed as "Sun Valley".

The virtual event will tak eplace on 24 June at 8.30 pm IST. Image: Microsoft

The virtual event will tak eplace on 24 June at 8.30 pm IST. Image: Microsoft

As per a report by Bloomberg, the software will come with "changes to the design, added opportunities for creators and developers via the Windows app store, and ways to more easily build connections between users and communities they care about".

The report by Windows Central further suggests that the Windows 10 update might come with redesigned Start menu, Action Center, File Explorer and Taskbar.

To recall, Microsoft was working on Windows 10X for dual-screen devices but decided to release the visual elements of Windows 10X in the main version of Windows 10 itself.

A report by ZDNet hints that the Windows 10 update might roll out in the second half of this year.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 May 2021 update: Here's how you can install the update and what's new

May 20, 2021
Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 May 2021 update: Here's how you can install the update and what's new
Microsoft to end support for Internet Explorer in June 2022 on most Windows 10 versions

Microsoft

Microsoft to end support for Internet Explorer in June 2022 on most Windows 10 versions

May 20, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021