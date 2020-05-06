Wednesday, May 06, 2020Back to
Microsoft to offer Windows 10X on single-screen devices due to high usage amid lockdown

Microsoft will also soon introduce the Windows 10 May 2020 Update which will be free to every Windows 10 PC.


FP TrendingMay 06, 2020 14:41:27 IST

Microsoft will introduce Windows 10X on single-screen devices such as laptops first. The OS maker is reprioritising Windows 10X for single-screen devices because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Customers are using Windows PCs to stay productive, connect and learn in this time. In fact, over 4 trillion minutes are being spent on Windows 10 a month, a 75 percent increase year on year,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices.

Microsoft. Image: Reuters

The company originally planned Windows 10X for dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo.

Windows 10X offers a more simplified, stripped-back and modern Windows interface. Microsoft has also been working to improve basics like multitasking, using the Start menu and quick access to settings.

“With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways,” said Panay.

Microsoft has not revealed when single-screen devices will support Windows 10X or when it will be introduced on dual screen devices.

Microsoft will also soon introduce the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. It will be free to every Windows 10 PC. This update will introduce a more streamlined way to pair Bluetooth devices in Windows, among other changes.

The company has also unveiled the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Laptop 3 in India. The Surface Pro X (8 GB RAM variant) costs Rs 98,999.

The Surface Pro 7 will be available in four variants – 4 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB and 16 GB RAM + 256 GB. They cost Rs 72,999, Rs Rs 88,999, Rs 1,16,999 and Rs 1,41,999 respectively.

The Surface Laptop 3 starts at Rs 98,999.

