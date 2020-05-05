tech2 News Staff

Microsoft has launched Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Laptop 3 in India. They will go on sale via authorised resellers, retailers, and online partners.

Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 pricing

Surface Pro X comes in a sole 8 GB RAM variant, which is priced at Rs 98,999.

The Surface Pro 7 comes in four variants: 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 72,999, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 88,999, the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,16,999 and the 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,41,999.

Surface Laptop 3 comes at a starting price of Rs 98,999 and goes up to Rs 1,16,999 for the 8 GB RAM variant.

Surface Laptop 3 specifications

Surface Laptop 3 comes in two 13.5-inch and 15-inch display sizes. It is powered by Intel 10th gen core processor and offers up to 16 GB RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB SSD storage options. Because of the fast charging support, the laptop can be charged up to 80 percent in one hour. For connectivity, it comes with USB-C, USB-A ports and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. It comes in Black Matte and Platinum colour variants.

Surface Pro 7 specifications

Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that supports Surface Pen. The laptop is powered by Intel 10th gen core processor and offers 16 GB RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB storage options. In the camera department, it features a 5 MP front camera and an 8 MP rear facing camera. The laptop comes with 10.5 hours of battery life. It comes in Platinum and Black Matte colour variants.

Surface Pro X specifications

The laptop sports a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display. It weighs 774gm and is powered by Microsoft SQ1 processor. It offers 16 GB RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.

As per the company, Surface Pro X offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life. It can also charge up to 80 percent in one hour due to its fast charging support. It comes in Black Matte colour option.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.