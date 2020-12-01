Tuesday, December 01, 2020Back to
Microsoft Teams support for Internet Explorer 11 ends, Microsoft 365 apps support to end by mid August 2021

Microsoft’s online services such as Office 365, OneDrive, and Outlook are also soon not going to work on Internet Explorer 11.


FP TrendingDec 01, 2020 11:27:45 IST

Microsoft is going ahead with its plan of ending support for Internet Explorer 11 or IE 11. As per the roadmap, Microsoft Teams stopped working on the browser starting 30 November. In Microsoft’s attempt at moving users to the new Microsoft Edge from the old IE, the Microsoft Teams web app became the first app to support the browser. Microsoft had announced back in August this year that they are planning to end support for IE 11 by August 2021.

With the transition set in motion, other Microsoft’s online services such as Office 365, OneDrive, and Outlook are also soon not going to work on Internet Explorer 11.

Microsoft Teams

The blog post by Microsoft stated that the next step on Microsoft's timeline for phasing out Internet Explorer 11 support was ending support for Microsoft Edge Legacy by 9 March 2021.

The timeline announced on 17 August 2020 gave a full-year time period for users to make the jump to Edge as IE will put to bed forever on 17 August 2021. The browser’s death basically means that it will be not receiving any updates in the future and the Microsoft 365 apps will not support it. Also, all of the new devices and upcoming Windows feature updates will come with the new Edge browser.

For the sake of the investors of web apps on IE 11, the browser and investments will continue to function for the time being. While this is not a permanent solution, investors will have to utilise this extra time to make their transition to the new Chromium-based browser.

The rebuilt Microsoft Edge was rolled out by the firm at the start of this year. The basic difference from Microsoft Edge is that the new version has been built from scratch based on the open-source Chromium project.

