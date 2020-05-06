FP Trending

Microsoft is bringing a new feature to its workplace collaboration app. Microsoft Teams is planning to increase the group call participants limit to 250 from the present level of 100. The OS maker may announce the new changes mid-May.

The company has spoken about this in its roadmap. It says that work to increase the number of participants on the app is underway.

The new feature, however, would be available to paid subscribers of Microsoft Teams. For free plans, the there is a limit of 20 people.

The video-conferencing platform allows users to schedule meetings, record them, make phone calls and hold audio conferences. The app also offers 1 TB of storage per (paid) user.

The increased limit on group calls is not expected to deteriorate the quality of calls, as the company has already put in place some controls to restrain notifications and distractions.

As per a report by TechRadar, Microsoft’s chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella had revealed a few days back that the video conferencing app has crossed 75 million daily active users.

He said that Microsoft Teams had witnessed a 70 percent increase in its usage over the last six weeks, following the coronavirus lockdown.

This development would take Microsoft ahead of competitors such as Google, which had last month increased the group size for calls from eight to 12 on Duo. The search-engine giant is working on increasing the number of users on group calls in Google Duo once again.

