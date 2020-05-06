Wednesday, May 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Teams is planning to increase its group call limit to 250 participants

Microsoft Teams had witnessed a 70 percent increase in its usage over the last six weeks.


FP TrendingMay 06, 2020 16:50:53 IST

Microsoft is bringing a new feature to its workplace collaboration app. Microsoft Teams is planning to increase the group call participants limit to 250 from the present level of 100. The OS maker may announce the new changes mid-May.

The company has spoken about this in its roadmap. It says that work to increase the number of participants on the app is underway.

Microsoft Teams is planning to increase its group call limit to 250 participants

Image: Microsoft

The new feature, however, would be available to paid subscribers of Microsoft Teams. For free plans, the there is a limit of 20 people.

The video-conferencing platform allows users to schedule meetings, record them, make phone calls and hold audio conferences. The app also offers 1 TB of storage per (paid) user.

The increased limit on group calls is not expected to deteriorate the quality of calls, as the company has already put in place some controls to restrain notifications and distractions.

As per a report by TechRadar, Microsoft’s chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella had revealed a few days back that the video conferencing app has crossed 75 million daily active users.

He said that Microsoft Teams had witnessed a 70 percent increase in its usage over the last six weeks, following the coronavirus lockdown.

This development would take Microsoft ahead of competitors such as Google, which had last month increased the group size for calls from eight to 12 on Duo. The search-engine giant is working on increasing the number of users on group calls in Google Duo once again.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

JNU approves recommendations made by its schools and centers on mode of examination; online tests possible if consensus reached

Apr 23, 2020
JNU approves recommendations made by its schools and centers on mode of examination; online tests possible if consensus reached
NIIT inks agreement with a US-based EdTech company for virtual education services

NewsTracker

NIIT inks agreement with a US-based EdTech company for virtual education services

Apr 22, 2020
Delhi University releases online form for May-June exams; last date of submission 15 May; visit examportal.duresult.in to check

NewsTracker

Delhi University releases online form for May-June exams; last date of submission 15 May; visit examportal.duresult.in to check

Apr 21, 2020
UGC panel recommends starting new academic session from September; entrance exams may be held in June, says official

NewsTracker

UGC panel recommends starting new academic session from September; entrance exams may be held in June, says official

Apr 27, 2020
Massive asteroid 1998 OR2 to brush past Earth today but it poses no threat to planet

asteroid

Massive asteroid 1998 OR2 to brush past Earth today but it poses no threat to planet

Apr 29, 2020
Delhi University partially modifies Academic Calendar 2019-20; extends last date for Even Semesters from 28 April to 15 May

Delhi University partially modifies Academic Calendar 2019-20; extends last date for Even Semesters from 28 April to 15 May

Apr 29, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020