Microsoft Surface Go goes on sale in India starting at Rs 37,999 via Flipkart

Featuring a 10-inch display, the Microsoft Surface Go comes in the same size as the Apple iPad Pro.

tech2 News Staff Dec 31, 2018 15:08 PM IST

Microsoft recently announced its affordable, small and portable Surface device in India, the Surface Go. It was announced globally back in July, Microsoft appears to be trying to take on the Apple iPad and iPad Pro with the device.

The Surface Go has now gone on sale in India exclusively via Flipkart, with a discount of Rs 1,000.

The Surface Go was launched in two configurations, an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage option which is priced at Rs 50,999. On Flipkart, it is available at a price at a price of Rs 49,999. The second is the one with 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage which is priced at Rs 38,599. On Flipkart, this model is available at a price at a price of Rs 37,999.

The Type Cover is available in four colours — Black, Platinum, Burgundy, and Cobalt Blue.

According to Priyadarshi Mohapatra, country general manager, Consumer & Devices, Microsoft India, the device has a clear edge over its rivals in the market when it comes to a laptop or a near-desktop experience with a 2-in-1 device.

Microsoft Surface Go laptop specifications and features

While the Black Type Cover will set you back by Rs 8,699, the coloured covers are priced a notch higher at Rs 11,799.

Featuring a 10-inch display, the Surface Go comes in at the same size as the iPad Pro. According to details listed in a blog post by Microsoft, the Go is also far lighter than current Surface series laptops with a weight of around 500 g is also adequately thin at 8.3 mm to be the perfect travel companion.

Microsoft says that the Surface Go comes with a factory calibrated 3:2 PixelSense display that supports the Surface Pen.

While those are the pros of the Surface Go, you do get a far less capable Intel Pentium processors that are also less battery efficient. While Microsoft is of the opinion that this will not affect user experience given one stick to regular tasks like browsing, consuming media and using light productivity apps, users still do have to shell out more for an optional keyboard or mouse.

For the first time on a Surface laptop, the Surface Go will use the USB-C charging standard which is a welcome addition for those who do not like to carry around too many cables.

