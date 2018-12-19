tech2 News Staff

Microsoft, on 18 December launched its affordable, small and most portable Surface laptop in India, the Surface Go. Announced globally back in July, Microsoft appears to be trying to take on the Apple iPad and iPad Pro.

The Surface Go will be available in two configurations, a 64 GB and 128 GB storage options and 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Prices for the top-end variant is Rs 50,999, leaving accessories aside, while the entry-level variant is priced at Rs 38,599. The Type Cover is available in four colours — Black, Platinum, Burgundy, and Cobalt Blue.

"The Microsoft Surface family of devices has registered high double-digit growth in the Indian market this year and the game changer Surface Go is set to add heavily to that next year," a company executive told IANS.

According to Priyadarshi Mohapatra, country general manager, Consumer & Devices, Microsoft India, the device has a clear edge over its rivals in the market when it comes to a laptop or a near-desktop experience with a 2-in-1 device.

Microsoft Surface Go laptop specifications and features

While the Black Type Cover will set you back by Rs 8,699, the coloured covers are priced a notch higher at Rs 11,799.

Featuring a 10-inch display, the Surface Go comes in at the same size as the iPad Pro. According to details listed in a blog post by Microsoft, the Go is also far lighter than current Surface series laptops with a weight of around 500 g is also adequately thin at 8.3 mm to be the perfect travel companion.

Microsoft says that the Surface Go comes with a factory calibrated 3:2 PixelSense display that supports the Surface Pen.

While those are the pros of the Surface Go, you do get a far less capable Intel Pentium processors that are also less battery efficient. While Microsoft is of the opinion that this will not affect user experience given one stick to regular tasks like browsing, consuming media and using light productivity apps, users still do have to shell out more for an optional keyboard or mouse.

For the first time on a Surface laptop, the Surface Go will use the USB-C charging standard which is a welcome addition for those who do not like to carry around too many cables.