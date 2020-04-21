Tuesday, April 21, 2020Back to
Microsoft Surface Go 2 to feature 10.5-inch display, thinner bezels: Report

Surface Go 2 will apparently feature a larger 10.5-inch display without an overall increase in the size of the device.


FP TrendingApr 21, 2020 16:38:57 IST

Microsoft Surface Go 2, which is scheduled for release in May this year, could sport a bigger display than the earlier version.

As per a report in Windows Central, the Surface Go 2 will feature a larger 10.5-inch display without an overall increase in the size of the device.

The report further mentions that the chassis of the Microsoft Surface Go 2 will be identical to the original including placement of ports and dimensions.

Microsoft Surface Go

However, what the increased screen size signifies is that the bezels on the front of the device will become slimmer.

The report added that while the bezels are not as thin as on those of the Surface Pro X, they will be similar to what is present on the Surface Laptop 3.

The Surface Go 2 is powered by the Intel Pentium GOLD 4425Y processor, which will be accompanied by a 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It will have a Windows 10 Home in S mode operating system and will also have a Windows Hello facial recognition in terms of security.

The Microsoft Surface Go had gone on Sale in India in 2018 and was available in two configurations, an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage option along with a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant.

The Surface Go came with a factory-calibrated 3:2 PixelSense display that supports Surface Pen.

