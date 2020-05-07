Thursday, May 07, 2020Back to
Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds launched

Surface Go is powered by 8th gen Intel Core m3 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2020 14:11:03 IST

Microsoft has launched a handful of new products recently that includes Surface Go 2 tablet, Surface Book 3 laptop, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds, Surface Dock 2 and USB-C Travel Hub. Last week, the company launched Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 in India.

Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds pricing, availability

Microsoft Surface Go 2 comes in three variants ⁠— 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at $400, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at $629 and the variant with high-end chipset will cost you $729. The device will go on sale starting 12 May in the US, Canada, UK, Japan, Australia, and several European countries.

Surface Book 3

The base model of Surface Book 3 starts at $1,599 and the other variant is priced at by $3,399. It will go on sale in the US starting in late May.

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds are priced at $199 and will go on sale in May itself. The Surface Headphones 2 will cost you $249 and will go on sale on 12 May. The headphones will be available in Black Matte and Light Gray colour variants.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 specifications

The Surface Go 2 sports a 10.5-inch screen that comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels. As per the company, it's processor is 64 percent faster than that of Surface Go as it is powered by 8th gen Intel Core m3 chipset.

It can be used as a laptop or tablet since it comes with a built-in kickstand and type cover. It also comes with built-in WiFi and optional LTE for better connectivity.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 specifications

Surface Book 3 comes in two screen sizes- 13.5-inch and 15-inch. It also comes with Surface Pen that can help you draw, write, and so on. The laptop can be detached from the keyboard and can be used as a tablet. It is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors and offers up to 32 GB RAM.

The 13.5-inch screen model comes in three 8 GB, 16 GB and 32 GB RAM variants whereas the 15-inch model comes in 16 GB and 32 GB RAM options. As per the company, the 15-inch model can offer up to 17.5 hours of typical device usage.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds specifications

Surface Headphones 2 features voice, touch, and fingertip controls with 13 levels of active noise cancellation. Microsoft says that the Surface Headphones 2 has 20 hours of battery life and can offer an hour of usage in just 5-minute charge.

Surface Earbuds has a battery life of up to 24 hours and a single 10-minute charge can provide up to 1 hour of battery life. They are compatible with Windows 10, Android 4.4, iPhone 5, iOS9, Bluetooth 4.1/4.2.

It comes in just one Light Gray colour variant.

