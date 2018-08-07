Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 07 August, 2018 14:30 IST

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop launched at Rs 1,37,999 and Rs 86,999

7 variants of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 and 5 variants of the Surface Laptop have been launched.

The much anticipated Microsoft Surface Book 2 and the Surface laptop have finally been launched in India starting at Rs 1,37,999 and Rs 86,999 respectively. Customers can choose from two Surface Book 2 models, the 13-inch and the 15-inch. The company had confirmed earlier this year that the products will be released in India and seventeen other markets.

Surface Book 2

The device is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Dual-Core or Quad-Core processors. The Surface Book 2 is available in 8 GB and 16 GB RAM and has a PixelSense Display.

Microsoft Surface Book 2. Image: Microsoft Webiste

Microsoft Surface Book 2. Image: Microsoft Website

“Surface embodies Microsoft’s mission to empower people to do more. Globally and in India, it’s encouraging to see the rapidly growing Surface community in both, consumer and enterprise. Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop have created new benchmarks in style, speed, security and enabling creativity. Today, we are excited to launch these innovative devices in India”, said Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India.

The device features a fulcrum hinge, a backlit keyboard and both the USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. Microsoft claims to offer a 17-hour battery life.

The Surface Book 2 prices range from Rs 1,37,999 to Rs 2,95,999. The base 13.5-inch model, which comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and an Intel Core i5 is priced at Rs 1,37,999. Integrated Intel HD 620 graphics are all you get at the price.

The other 13.5 Inch variants have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. The 13.5 inch model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 1,85,999. The 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant, is priced at Rs 2,22,999 and the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage variant, is priced at Rs 2,57,999.

Coming to the 15-inch Surface Book 2, the graphics card here is the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. The 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, is priced at Rs 2,22,499; the 16 GB RAM and 512 TB storage variant, is priced at Rs 2,58,999, and finally the 16 GB RAM with 1 TB storage variant is priced at Rs 2,95,999.

These prices make the device atrociously expensive, with gaming laptop offering far better value and performance at lower prices.

Surface Laptop

The Surface Laptop is powered by 7th generation Intel Core processor and apparently offers up to 14.5 hours of battery life. Much thinner than the Surface Book, it weighs just 1.25 kilograms and is less than 14.5 mm thin.

Microsoft Laptop. Image: Microsoft Webiste

Microsoft Laptop. Image: Microsoft Website

It has two variants powered by Intel Core i5, with an HD® Graphics 620 GPU and 8GB RAM. The 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 86,999 and the 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 1,14,999. This is again a very odd pricing structure as Microsoft appears to be charging Rs 30,000 for an additional 128 GB of storage. For Rs 30,000, you could buy 1 TB of the fastest external storage options around.

Thre other variants are powered by the Intel Core i7 CPU and have an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 GPU. The 8 GB RAM variant with 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 1,44,999; the 16 GB RAM variant with 512 GB storage is priced at Rs 1,96,999 and finally, the 16 GB RAM variant  with 1 TB internal storage is priced at Rs 2,33,999.

Microsoft hasn't yet specified the exact CPU model numbers, but these are most likely to be Intel 7th gen and 8th gen U-series CPUs.

