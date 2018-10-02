Microsoft will make an announcement for refreshing its Surface models today at a media event in New York, and the company has also accidentally confirmed that the Surface will be going “back to black.” The first Surface which was launched in black was the Surface RT, but that six years ago. The company then switched to silver colour options.

Here’s a look at an event listing which for a Surface event schedules to take place on 16 October in New Zealand, and it says “in October 2018, Surface goes Back to Black.” The listing has been taken down now. But we can clearly guess what to expect at the 2 October New York event.

While this is a chance for the company to unveil what the future of Surface devices hold, we do not know whether Microsoft will offer something we haven’t seen yet.

The Surface Laptop is expected to see an upgrade.

Audiences are expecting to see the Surface Studio 2, Surface Pro 6, and Surface Laptop 2, running Intel’s 8th gen processors. Intel claims that the 8th generation mobile processors have a massive, 40 percent bump in performance, compared to the previous generation.

Besides this, Microsoft is also expected to announce the Windows 10 October update, which was announced during IFA 2028 in Berlin.

