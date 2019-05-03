Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft has unveiled HoloLens 2 developers edition, priced at Rs $3,500

The developer edition will also receive support for Unreal Engine 4 by the end of May.

tech2 News StaffMay 03, 2019 08:43:01 IST

Microsoft has unveiled a developers edition of the HoloLens 2.

The headset is priced at $3,500, which is the same as what the version for businesses costs, that will be going on sale later this year.

The HoloLens 2 developer kit will come with the headset, of course, along with Azure credits alongside free trials of Unity Pro and Unity PiXYZ Plugin for CAD data.

Microsoft has unveiled HoloLens 2 developers edition, priced at Rs ,500

The original HoloLens was launched back in 2016. Image: Microsoft

In addition to that, Microsoft also said that in the developer kits, the support for Unreal Engine 4 will be available by the end of May. This is a key addition for developers as it will allow apps that include photo-realistic renders for use in manufacturing, product design, architecture, and more.

Months after official releases, and showcasing the headset at Mobile World Congress 2019, Microsoft still hasn’t set an exact release date for the HoloLens 2. However, the company claims to deliver developer and commercial units later this year.

The commercial units of the HoloLens 2 also costs $3,500. The HoloLens 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chip as well as a custom-built Holographic Processing Unit. Audio input and output are handled by a 5-channel microphone array and a built-in spatial audio hardware respectively.

The headset will be sold in the US, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft teases a possible HoloLens 2 announcement at Mobile World Congress 2019

Feb 12, 2019
Microsoft teases a possible HoloLens 2 announcement at Mobile World Congress 2019
Google Glass could make a comeback but enterprise clients are Google's only focus

Google

Google Glass could make a comeback but enterprise clients are Google's only focus

Mar 06, 2019
Microsoft is designing a custom 'coprocessor' chip for HoloLens 2 to handle AI functions

Microsoft is designing a custom 'coprocessor' chip for HoloLens 2 to handle AI functions

Jul 24, 2017
Microsoft launches HoloLens 2 the second edition of its mixed reality headset

Microsoft

Microsoft launches HoloLens 2 the second edition of its mixed reality headset

Feb 25, 2019
Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR headsets

Oculus

Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR headsets

Mar 05, 2019
Hands-on with Microsoft HoloLens: The hologram goggles seem unfinished, but show potential

Hands-on with Microsoft HoloLens: The hologram goggles seem unfinished, but show potential

Jan 24, 2015

science

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019