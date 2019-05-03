tech2 News Staff

Microsoft has unveiled a developers edition of the HoloLens 2.

The headset is priced at $3,500, which is the same as what the version for businesses costs, that will be going on sale later this year.

The HoloLens 2 developer kit will come with the headset, of course, along with Azure credits alongside free trials of Unity Pro and Unity PiXYZ Plugin for CAD data.

In addition to that, Microsoft also said that in the developer kits, the support for Unreal Engine 4 will be available by the end of May. This is a key addition for developers as it will allow apps that include photo-realistic renders for use in manufacturing, product design, architecture, and more.

Months after official releases, and showcasing the headset at Mobile World Congress 2019, Microsoft still hasn’t set an exact release date for the HoloLens 2. However, the company claims to deliver developer and commercial units later this year.

The commercial units of the HoloLens 2 also costs $3,500. The HoloLens 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chip as well as a custom-built Holographic Processing Unit. Audio input and output are handled by a 5-channel microphone array and a built-in spatial audio hardware respectively.

The headset will be sold in the US, Japan, China, Germany, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand.

