While Microsoft has been working on building a better Edge web browser based on Chromium, it is also introducing a fresh new logo. It wasn’t officially unveiled but more of an easter egg, since it was discovered inside a mini-game inside the latest version of Edge from its Canary update channel.

First reported by The Verge, the new logo looks like the letter ‘e’ but way different than what it used to look like in Internet Explorer. The current Edge browser, although a separate web browser, carried the same IE logo with a flatter design all these years. On the new logo, there's the ‘Fluent Design’ style as seen on Microsoft’s Office product logos, according to The Verge.

The new logo was discovered as part of an Easter Egg hunt posted by Microsoft employees. It wasn’t really a regular game since participants had to render the icon as a 3D object using the hidden Obj model code and then go through a Javascript function to reveal the next clues. More puzzles finally led to a secret surfing game at (edge://surf) and on completion, the logo was revealed.

It makes sense for Microsoft to introduce a new logo for the new Edge. It’s completely different from the existing web browsers from the company since this one is based on the open-source Chromium browser. The new browser hasn’t been publicly released but it’s being deployed in three different Insider channels consisting of Beta, Dev, and Canary. Beta is more stable compared to the rest that receives an update every six weeks. Dev and Canary channels push updates more frequently, the latter sending updates almost every day. A public release of the Edge browser is expected soon.

