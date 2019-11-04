Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
Microsoft has revealed a new logo for its Chromium-based Edge web browser

The new icon is a fresh take compared to the previous Microsoft Internet Explorer logo.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 13:34:24 IST

While Microsoft has been working on building a better Edge web browser based on Chromium, it is also introducing a fresh new logo. It wasn’t officially unveiled but more of an easter egg, since it was discovered inside a mini-game inside the latest version of Edge from its Canary update channel.

Microsoft Edge web browser's new logo.

First reported by The Verge, the new logo looks like the letter ‘e’ but way different than what it used to look like in Internet Explorer. The current Edge browser, although a separate web browser, carried the same IE logo with a flatter design all these years. On the new logo, there's the ‘Fluent Design’ style as seen on Microsoft’s Office product logos, according to The Verge.

The new logo was discovered as part of an Easter Egg hunt posted by Microsoft employees. It wasn’t really a regular game since participants had to render the icon as a 3D object using the hidden Obj model code and then go through a Javascript function to reveal the next clues. More puzzles finally led to a secret surfing game at (edge://surf) and on completion, the logo was revealed.

It makes sense for Microsoft to introduce a new logo for the new Edge. It’s completely different from the existing web browsers from the company since this one is based on the open-source Chromium browser. The new browser hasn’t been publicly released but it’s being deployed in three different Insider channels consisting of Beta, Dev, and Canary. Beta is more stable compared to the rest that receives an update every six weeks. Dev and Canary channels push updates more frequently, the latter sending updates almost every day. A public release of the Edge browser is expected soon.

