Friday, December 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft Edge is moving to Google's Chromium engine and is also coming to macOS

Edge has been struggling to make an impact for a while now, so this may be a good move by Microsoft.

tech2 News Staff Dec 07, 2018 17:38 PM IST

Microsoft has officially confirmed that its struggling Edge web browser will be rebuilt on Google's Chromium rendering engine, which is the same code that Chrome browser uses.

Until now, Microsoft had been using its proprietary browser engine, EdgeHTML, which was praised for its performance in some areas, but also brought frustration to web developers due to compatibility issues. With only a select number of users using Edge, developers also often did not bother about making their code compatible with the browser.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge

In a blog post announcing the move, Joe Belfiore, the corporate vice president of Windows, stated, "We intend to adopt the Chromium open source project in the development of Microsoft Edge on the desktop to create better web compatibility for our customers and less fragmentation of the web for all web developers."

"Ultimately, we want to make the web experience better for many different audiences," he said.

When Belfiore says "audiences", those audiences also include macOS users who despite having Safari, will soon gain access to Microsoft's Edge browser as well.

The move definitely appears to be a step in the right direction for Microsoft and Edge users, as it should mean future Chromium-based versions of Edge will have features and plug-ins that are comparable with Chrome and other Chromium web engine-based browsers. But it also means that vulnerabilities in the open source project may affect a broader set of browsers.

Firefox-maker Mozilla, meanwhile, isn't very happy about the move.

The company's CEO Chris Beard in a blog post wrote, "Microsoft is officially giving up on an independent shared platform for the internet. By adopting Chromium, Microsoft hands over control of even more of online life to Google. Making Google more powerful is risky on many fronts.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

also see

Google search

Google varies search results even when you're browsing in incognito mode: study

Dec 05, 2018

Chrome 71

Google Chrome 71 now rolling out for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating system

Dec 06, 2018

SwiftKey

Swiftkey for Android gets Gboard-like feature to search the web directly from keyboard

Nov 30, 2018

Logitech

Logitech ends negotiations to acquire gaming headphones maker Plantronics

Nov 26, 2018

White House

Top Silicon Valley CEOs to meet Trump administration to discuss tech innovations and jobs

Nov 30, 2018

Amazon

Amazon briefly becomes the world's most valuable company edging Apple

Dec 04, 2018

science

Dark Matter

New 'dark fluid' theory could explain why 95 percent of the universe is 'missing'

Dec 07, 2018

Pollution

Air pollution in India has a bigger health burdern than tobacco use, study reports

Dec 07, 2018

Health

Man coughs up a massive, intact blood clot shaped perfectly like his lung passages

Dec 07, 2018

Renewable Energy

Ladakh's Puga fields has highest potential for geothermal production in India: Analysis

Dec 07, 2018