tech2 News Staff

For the dark mode fans out there, Microsoft Edge has started testing the feature on its latest Insider Canary build. A flag has been added to the web browser that will force dark mode on any supported website.

Reported by OnMSFT and discovered by Reddit user u/Leopeva64-2, the flag is present on Edge Insider Canary version 80.0.317.1. Dark mode has already been available on Chromium for a long time and since the new Edge browser is based on Chromium, it was natural for it to arrive.

If you weren’t aware, Microsoft has been working on a new Edge browser based on the open-source Chromium browser. Currently, it’s only available in Microsoft Edge Insider in three different release channels. The Beta channel is updated every six weeks, Dev gets an update every week whereas the Canary channel is updated daily.

To enable dark mode, download the latest Edge from the Canary channel. Head over to the address bar and type in “Edge://Flags”. Press Enter and search for “Force Dark Mode for Web Contents”. Select “enable with selective inversion of non-image elements” from the drop-down list and dark mode should be now running in the browser.

It was also pointed out in the Reddit post that websites that already have their own dark mode won’t be affected by this setting. Users who have extensions installed to force dark mode will see that the browser’s dark mode won’t alter any setting of the extension as well. In the post, the user added that websites without dark theme support via extensions will work properly with the flag enabled.

