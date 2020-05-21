Thursday, May 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft alerts about a COVID-19 phishing attack in which malicious Excel attachments are being sent via email

Hackers send emails that pretend to be from Johns Hopkins Center that include Excel files that provide graphical representation of the coronavirus data.


FP TrendingMay 21, 2020 17:03:56 IST

Microsoft has cautioned its users about a COVID-19-themed phishing attack, in which hackers send malicious Excel attachments to people through emails to get remote access.

“We’re tracking a massive campaign that delivers the legitimate remote access tool NetSupport Manager using emails with attachments containing malicious Excel 4.0 macros,” Microsoft wrote on Twitter.

The company posted a number of tweets to explain how this campaign is being run.

Microsoft alerts about a COVID-19 phishing attack in which malicious Excel attachments are being sent via email

Microsoft logo. Representational image.

Hackers send emails that pretend to be from Johns Hopkins Center with subject “WHO COVID-19 SITUATION REPORT”. These mails include Excel files that provide graphical representation of the coronavirus data. However, in reality, they contain malicious Excel 4.0 macros.

“The hundreds of unique Excel files in this campaign use highly obfuscated formulas, but all of them connect to the same URL to download the payload,” said the company.

NetSupport Manager is used by attackers to gain remote access and run commands on compromised machines.

Microsoft has informed that it has observed a steady increase in the use of malicious Excel 4.0 macros for several months. It added that last month these campaign started approaching people using COVID-19 themes.


“The NetSupport RAT used in this campaign further drops multiple components, including several .dll, .ini and other .exe files, a VBScript, and an obfuscated PowerSploit-based PowerShell script. It connects to a C2 server, allowing attackers to send further commands,” the OS maker said.

Microsoft in April published its monthly security patch for 113 vulnerabilities across 11 products, including three zero-day bugs.

CVE-2020-1020 was one of the three zero-day vulnerabilities in the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library which allowed attackers to run code on susceptible systems. The second zero-day bug was CVE-2020-0938, it let attackers carry out attacks remotely. CVE-2020-1027 was the third one and it was found in Windows kernel.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus India Update, May 18: Total cases cross 96,000, death toll reaches 3,029, ICMR revises testing strategy

May 18, 2020
Coronavirus India Update, May 18: Total cases cross 96,000, death toll reaches 3,029, ICMR revises testing strategy
Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India

Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India

May 13, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Players must play, public needs a morale boost, crowd or no crowd, says Kevin Pietersen

Sportstracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Players must play, public needs a morale boost, crowd or no crowd, says Kevin Pietersen

May 10, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Players to be banned from exchanging shirts, spitting when South American football resumes

KickingAround

Coronavirus Outbreak: Players to be banned from exchanging shirts, spitting when South American football resumes

May 14, 2020
IPL could be great way to get back to playing cricket, says Australia pacer Pat Cummins

IPL could be great way to get back to playing cricket, says Australia pacer Pat Cummins

May 21, 2020
Pakistan to send combined squad for 'bio-secure' England tour, says PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Pakistan to send combined squad for 'bio-secure' England tour, says PCB CEO Wasim Khan

May 20, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020