Thursday, April 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft fixes 113 vulnerabilities across 11 products including zero-day bugs

Owing to the absence of more details, it is not known if the three zero-day bugs have been exploited by the same attackers.


FP TrendingApr 16, 2020 14:08:08 IST

Microsoft has recently published its monthly security for 113 vulnerabilities across 11 products, including three zero-day bugs.

CVE-2020-1020 is one of the three zero-day vulnerabilities in the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library, which allows attackers to run code on susceptible systems. The OS maker put out details about it last month but its patch was released on Tuesday.

Microsoft fixes 113 vulnerabilities across 11 products including zero-day bugs

Representational Image

Those who successfully exploited the vulnerability could carry out attack remotely. This bug does not impact Windows 10.

The second zero-day bug is CVE-2020-0938 which is also found in the same Windows Adobe Type Manager Library. In this bug too, attacks can be executed remotely.

CVE-2020-1027 is also a bug which is in the Windows kernel. It lets hackers who exploited the vulnerability execute code with elevated permissions. They can run a specially crafted application.

The security update for this bug addresses the loophole by ensuring that the Windows Kernel properly manages objects in memory.

Owing to the absence of more details, it is not known if the three zero-day bugs have been exploited by the same attackers.
Google’s security teams Project Zero and Threat Analysis Group (TAG) initially discovered the three zero-day bugs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft says it will only support the Edge web browser on Windows 7 till July 2021

Apr 13, 2020
Microsoft says it will only support the Edge web browser on Windows 7 till July 2021
Logistics software firm FarEye raises Rs 190-cr funding, to accelerate growth in US, Europe

NewsTracker

Logistics software firm FarEye raises Rs 190-cr funding, to accelerate growth in US, Europe

Apr 15, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020